It's all clear & sunny in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Clear sunny morning greeted people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday with the meteorological department forecasting a spell of rain next week.

"Weather is expected to remain dry with clear and it will be sunny days in J&K and Ladakh till February 22, when a spell of inclement weather is likely to occur.

"There is no likelihood of any major rain/snowfall in the two union territories because of the western disturbance (WD) approaching around February 22," a MET official said.

Srinagar had minus 1.2, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.7, Kargil minus 12.7 and Drass minus 20.9 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 9.7, Katra 10.3, Batote 4.5, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah recorded 1.7 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS