It's a weird game, says Stoinis after stellar all-round show

Dubai: Marcus Stoinis did it with the bat and the ball for Delhi Capitals in their dramatic win over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Stoinis smashed 53 off 21 balls to drag DC to 157/8 and when KXIP needed one to win off the last three balls, he took two consecutive wickets to take the game into the Super Over.

"It's a weird game, sometimes the luck goes your way, but it's easy to become the villain from the hero. So it's important to enjoy the good days," said Stoinis in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.

"I try to close down the areas where the bowlers can bowl, and it worked today. It's important to feed off everyone's energy," he said.

DC were on 127/7 at the end of the penultimate over of their innings at the Dubai International Stadium after which Stoinis smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan in the final over.

Additionally, the over included a wide and a dramatic final ball in which Stoinis was run out after taking a run but Jordan had overstepped. Anrich Nortje and Rabada ran two runs off the free-hit to make 30 runs off the over.

"It's nice that the IPL has gotten going again, and tonight has been great entertainment. I thought KG bowled a beautiful over, and I don't have any qualms about not batting in the super over – I think the left-right batting combination was the right thing," he said.

–IANS