It's a privilege to be part of East Bengal family: Francisco (Lead)

Kolkata: East Bengal have appointed Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season."East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa," the club said in a late night announcement on Wednesday on their official Twitter handle."I am happy to coach and it's an honour and privilege to be a part of the East Bengal family," Francisco, who had served as the deputy to coach Nelo Vingada at NorthEast United FC in 2016, told IANS on Thursday from Goa.The red and golds are trying to force their way into the Indian Super League (ISL). However, there is no confirmation whether East Bengal will play in the top-tier or continue in the I-League.East Bengal did not specify whether Francisco — a Pro Coaching Licence — will be the chief coach if they continue in the I-League or become an assistant to a foreign coach in the ISL when a foreigner takes charge in all possibilities.The club has also been handed a lifeline by All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the governing body of football in the country decided to extend the I-League outfit's deadline on the Club Licensing process till Friday.

–IANS