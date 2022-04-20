IT'S A POSITIVE MOVE: WAQAR ON AMIR'S INCLUSION IN PAKISTAN SQUAD

Derby: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday said the decision to call-up Mohammad Amir to join the squad in England is a positive move and there is no ill-feelings with the pacer despite the criticism he received after calling time on his Test career in 2018.

Amir had initially pulled out of the England tour for the birth of his second child but after fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for coronavirus, he was recalled into the side.

"With Amir, it is not just about this series but even going forward to see where he stands. It's a positive move. He was a part of our white-ball team anyway," Waqar told reporters via videoconference.

"He is an experienced fast bowler, if he is bowling well, we will see… The camp offers us the time to assess not just for this series, but even going forward to understand who we can take forward, who needs to improve.

"Not only Amir, but we can also bring in someone else as well. Going forward, there is a lot of cricket coming," he added.

When further quizzed about the criticism Amir had received from himself and head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq at the time, the former speedster said they didn't appreciate the timing of his retirement.

"Whoever has played for Pakistan or will play, our doors are always open. We didn't appreciate that he retired from Test cricket because it was a last-minute retirement ahead of a major series against Australia," Waqar said.

"That is why we expressed our disappointment. The doors are not shut for anyone in the past or will be going forward.

"We are hoping to utilize him well if he's up to the mark. If he's bowling really well and he can make Pakistan win, we shouldn't go back to his past.

"Of course, it hurt at some point but we need to move on. If he's best for the country and he can make us win, then we pick him," he added.

–IANS