It's a disgraceful decision: Mourinho on City's European ban overturn

London: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to reverse Manchester City's two-year ban from European competitions was "disgraceful." Mourinho said that if City were truly innocent they should not have accepted the 10 million Euro fine that has also been slapped on them."In the case it's a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10m," Mourinho told reporters. "If you're not guilty you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition. I don't know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it's a disgraceful decision."Spurs is Spurs and I don't think Spurs change this mentality and in this aspect it's more than correct. I'm happy with the way we act here. I think it's the end of Financial Fair Play."Earlier, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also voiced his concerns over the decision. UEFA had banned City in February for breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 to 2016 and they couldn't have taken part in Champions League or the Europa league for two years if CAS hadn't ruled in their favour on Monday.

--IANS