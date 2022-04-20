Ist Intl Webinar On 'Entropy Theory And Its Application In Hydrologic Engg'

Pantnagar: First International webinar on "Entropy theory and its application in Hydrologic Engineering" by Prof Vijay P Singh, Distinguished Professor, Texas A & M University, College Station, United State of America held on Thursday the 28st May 2020.

International Webinar was moderated by the Professor H J Shiva Prasad, which was organised at College of Technology, G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

Prof Jyothi Prasad, welcomed delegates from National and International and she Presented brief biodata of international expert and alumni of College of Technology, Pantnagar Prof Vijay P Singh, Distinguished Professor Caroline & William N. Lehrer Distinguished Chair in Water Engineering, Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering and Zachary Department of Civil Engineering, Texas A & M University, College Station, Texas, USA.

Prof Alaknanda Ashok, Dean, College of Technology, Pantnagar gave the introductory remarks and briefed about the activities of College of Technology and told that this is the first international Webinar started at College of Technology and planning to have series of webinar in future.

After that Expert lecture on "Entropy theory and its application in Hydrologic Engineering", was delivered by Prof V P Singh Distinguished Professor, Texas A & M University, U.S.A. The Panel discussion was also held with Dr J C Jhajaria, Chattisgarh, Dr Dharma Hagare, Western Sydney University, Australia, Mrs Shakila Javed, College of Engineering, Muscut, Oman, Miss Sahana, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Dr Shard K Jain, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.

More than 500 National and international delegates were registered in this online webinar programme.