Issue Of Reducing Fees For Photography In The City Has Been Canceled

Haridwar(PNN): Mayor and Outdoor Photographer Association's talks failed on the issue of reducing the registration fee for photography in the city. The Mayor said that the registration fee will not be reduced in any condition and the annual fee can be given in two or three installments. But photographers do not believe. Here, fasting on fasting due to the condition of the combination sitting on hunger strike was abolished.

Municipal corporation has so far decided to register registration fee by paying 5000 rupees for free photography and annual fee of ten thousand rupees annually, without paying any fee and registration. Since then, it has been opposed. For the last six days, photographers under the banner of the Outdoor Photographer Association are holding and fasting on the Corporation Gate. The Sangh delegation reached the office of the Commissioner under the leadership of Rajkumar Agarwal, Hari Om, Pradeep etc. to hold talks with Mayor Manoj Garg and Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar Pandey for the sixth day. In the talks, BJP councilor Virbhadra Kanhaiya Kherwadi and BJP leader Vineet Jolly also sat in the ward. The Mayor said that many photographers have no objection to registering and not paying annual fee. But some people are tricking them in the name of Netaji. Two pointed out that the registration fee of Rs 5,000 will be lump sum. Yes, it is difficult to give annual fee 10 thousand times, then two or three installments can be given. But without photography it will not be allowed. After this, the photographer came back after alleging Hathwadita.

Later, on the second day, the decision to end the hunger strike by referring to the declining health of the convener Rajiv Kumar Tiwari sitting on hunger strike. The Union Minister of State for the State Movement Committee, JP Pandey, endorsed the hunger strike by raising Rajiv Tiwari juice. Convenor Rajiv Tiwari said that the petition has been filed in this regard in the High Court. Now there is trust in the court only. Meanwhile, photographers such as Govind Shah, Nimesh Kumar, Praveen Kumar Prajapati, Sonu Sharma, Pawanddev, Ravindra Kumar, Dinesh, Ramu were present.



