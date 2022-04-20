Issue fresh guidelines for 'absentee' voters: DMK tells EC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the DMK, on Monday raised concerns on the issue of "absentee voters" with the Election Commission team and sought issue of fresh guidelines on these for the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

The party has also demanded single-phase polling in the state.

The "absentee voters" are senior citizens more than 80 years old, persons with disabilities, and Covid-19 patients and suspects.

The DMK has said it has not been supplied with the list of absentee voters who are in the above 80 years of age category as enumerated in the draft electoral roll though it was entitled ti the same.

The party also claimed said the Election Commission guidelines lack any security mechanism, and are silent about ensuring that ballots safely reach the Returning Officer after they are collected from the voters by the 'Polling Officer'."

The DMK also said the guidelines "miserably" fail to identify who are persons with disability (PwD) voters and there are no foolproof guidelines as to who will be enumerated in the PwD category of absentee voters.

In a memorandum submitted to the poll body, it also said if the EC is implementing postal ballots for "absentee voters", then fresh guidelines have to be issued to maintain "secrecy of voting".

The DMK also complained about the state Chief Electoral Officer for not replying to its letters and acting like a post office by just forwarding the letters to the poll body's headquarters.

The party has also demanded setting up of high force jammers with radios in a 1,000 metres radius of strong rooms, polling centres and counting centres to prevent illegal access to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In order to prevent bribing of voters with cash, the DMK told the Election Commission that all government vehicles including police vehicles, ambulances, private vehicles, courier and parcel service vehicles, public transportation, any type of private vehicles including two wheelers must be thoroughly checked by flying squads and also, there shall be static surveillance in all conspicuous places in all Assembly constituencies.

A team of senior officials from Election Commission are meeting the recognised political parties in the state which is set to go for polls in 2021.

