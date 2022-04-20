ISRO to start 2021 with launch of commercial satellites

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will start the new year with the launch of several commercial satellites, including Brazil's Amazonia and three Indian satellites. "In the end of February or early March 2021, we will be sending our rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 (PSLV-C51). The primary payload will be the Brazilian satellite called Amazonia, an earth observation satellite," ISRO Chairman K. Sivan told Indian news agency IANS.

"The PSLV-C51 mission will be a very special mission not only for ISRO but also for India as the rocket will be carrying the Earth Observation satellite Anand made by an Indian startup called Pixxel (Incorporated as Syzygy Space Technologies Pvt Ltd)," Sivan said.

"Within eight months of setting up of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) after the government announced the opening up of the Space sector for private players, ISRO will be launching the first satellite of an Indian startup," Sivan added.

According to reports, the Pixxel satellite will be an advanced Earth Observation satellite. Bengaluru-based private satellite company Syzygy Space Technologies Pvt Ltd, also known as Pixxel, plans to have its constellation of 30 small Earth Observation satellites up by the end of 2022.

When asked if ISRO will be offering a bulk rate for Pixxel to launch its satellites, Sivan said, "Pixxel's first satellite is for demonstrating the technology. The company also said they would like to launch their satellites with our rocket."

"Our second satellite will be flown by US company SpaceX next year. We have looked at various options, including Russian rocket. We would prefer ISRO as logistically it is convenient for us," Awais Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Syzygy Space Technologies, had told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Space organization has started phase one of the training of four Bhutanese engineers. The engineers are being trained under a joint India and Bhutan project to develop a satellite for Bhutan. The first phase of the training is taking place at ISRO's UR Rao Satellite center (URSC) from 28th December 2020 to 25th February 2021, and will involve theoretical and technical aspects. It will also involve visits to labs and test facilities. The second phase of training will focus on developing the satellite for Bhutan —INS-2B. The satellite will be used to map the country's natural resources and for disaster management. An India Bhutan Joint working group is implementing the project.