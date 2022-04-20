ISRO To Send Humanoid Vyommitra First Into Space

Chennai: Indian space agency ISRO will send a half-humanoid female into space as part of its human space mission programme Gaganyaan, said officials.

The robot -- Vyommitra -- was unveiled by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

It is called half-humanoid since it does not have legs, though it can bend forward and sideways. According to ISRO, Vyommitra can recognise humans and answer questions as well as carry out some experiments. It can monitor biological parameters and operate switch panels and life-support activities. Vyommitra can also converse with astronauts.

ISRO Chairman K.Sivan had said that two test space missions would be carried out before sending three Indian astronauts into space sometime in 2022.The test missions expected by this year-end and mid-2021 will validate ISRO''s crew module and its systems.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is shortlisting four astronauts to get trained in Russia for the purpose.

The Indian space agency has already developed systems for space capsule re-entry, recovery and crew escape. --IANS