ISRO To Rely Heavily On The Private Sector For PSLV, GSLV Rockets: ISRO Chairman

Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened out to the private sector even more for building PSLV and GSLV rockets and future satellites, so that the space agency concentrate more on its Manned Mission "Gaganyaan", ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said here on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address at the Bangalore Space Expo, organised by ISRO commercial business arm Antrix Corporation, he said nearly Rs 9000 crore of the Rs 10,400 crore investment approved for the launch vehicles for the next four years, and this would go to the private sector and 'they should gear up to meet the challenge'.

Stating that India is poised to rapidly increase its space assets in the next three years, he said ISRO would be adding 59 satellites to the existing space assets of 45 satellites.

He said that ISRO would be setting up six incubation centers across the country and small industries could use them to develop space components and satellites. Thrust would also be given to develop small rockets that could hurl into low earth orbit payloads of smaller capacities with a shorter turnaround period.

Dr Sivan wanted the Corporate sector to be partners of ISRO in space forays and said small satellites could play a major role and usher in societal impact in a big way. He put the requirement of small satellite launches at about 60 in a year with a turnaround period of just three days. Antrix is already involved in this process. Stating that the Indian Manned Mission 'Gaganyaaqn' which has a 40-month tight schedule will considerably enhance the science and technology level of the country with greater industrial participation, besides creation of space infrastructure. It would further boost the technical capability of ISRO, he said.

The ISRO Chief said the agency will spend most of the time only on this activity in with nearly 17,000 people were involved. All other activity should be taken care of by the industry. CNES President Jean Yves Le Gall speaking on the occasion said that France would extend total support to ISRO in its manned mission. He said he would be discussing the issue with Dr Sivan during their discussions today in connection with the umbrella agreement they had signed during the recent visit of Prime Minister Modi to Francew. '' We will be collaborating for human Spaceflight. Will bring India full benefit of knowledge of human space transport. mission.expertise ", he said adding that the move would script a great new chapter in India's history. UNI