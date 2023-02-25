    Menu
    Science

    ISRO Receives Test Crew Module For Human Space Mission

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February25/ 2023

    ISRO Receives Test Crew Module

    Bengaluru: The Indian space agency on Friday received the first simulated crew module (SCM) structure assembly for the first test flight of its human space mission - Gaganyaan.

    In a tweet, the Indian Space Research Organisation said: "Today, ISRO received Simulated Crew Module (SCM) Structure Assembly for the Gaganyaan project. This first indigenous SCM is developed by VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre) and realized by Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad."

    According to the ISRO, the SCM that was delivered on Friday was an unpressurised crew module. It simulates the shape, outer mold line and interfaces of major systems like parachute systems and pyros of the actual crewed mission configuration.

    The SCM will be used in test rocket missions to validate crew escape system and other subsystems.

    "Actual Crew Module is a pressurised capsule that accommodates the astronauts during the Gaganyaan mission," the ISRO added.

    The space agency plans to fly a test rocket later this year. --IANS

    Categories :ScienceTags :ISRO Space Human SCM
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in