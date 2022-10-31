ISRO preparing for Jan 2023 OneWeb satellite launch

Chennai (The Hawk): The critical cryogenic engine of its rocket LVM3 is being tested by the Indian space agency as it prepares to launch the next set of 36 satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) in January 2023.

The flight acceptance hot test of a CE-20 engine was successfully completed for a period of 25 seconds in the High Altitude Test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to ISRO, this engine is designated for the LVM3-M3 mission, which will launch the following 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites.

The cryogenic upper stage (C25 stage) of the LVM3 spacecraft is propelled by a CE-20 engine that uses a combination of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen (LOX-LH2) propellants.

In vacuum, this engine produces a nominal thrust of 186.36 kN.

The main goals of the flight acceptance test were to verify the hardware's integrity, evaluate the performance of the subsystems, and tune the engine to comply with the mission criteria for engine tuning for fly operation.

The engine systems' acceptable performance was validated by an analysis of the test data.

This engine will be put together and fitted into the LVM3 M3 rocket's C25 launch stage.

According to Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of OneWeb, ISRO's commercial branch NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) has signed an agreement with the company to launch 72 satellites in two phases for a cost exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

On October 23 from the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh, the LVM3 rocket, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII, successfully orbited the first set of 36 satellites (GSLV MkIII).

To provide its broadband services globally, OneWeb proposes to build a constellation of 648 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO).

