ISRO, MapmyIndia Team Up To Take On Google Maps/Earth

Bengaluru: In a bid to take on Google Maps, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and digital mapping and location-based deep-tech company MapmyIndia on Friday announced a new initiative to offer a fully indigenous, mapping portal and geospatial services.

The services will combining the power of MapmyIndia's digital maps and technologies with ISRO's catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data.

Through the combined partnership with ISRO, MapmyIndia's end user maps, apps and services would be a much better, more detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper local and indigenous mapping solution for Indians, compared to foreign map apps and solutions, the company said.

"This partnership with ISRO heralds a new dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the strategic area of maps and geospatial technologies," Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said in a statement.

"You don't need Google Maps/Earth any longer", Verma said in the headline in an article on LinkedIn.

Users will also benefit hugely from the various map-based analytics and insights about weather, pollution, agricultural output, land use changes, flood and landslide disasters, among others, the company said.

MapmyIndia said its maps and APIs (application programming interfaces) will enrich ISRO's geoportals.

It will empower Indian scientists, academia, researchers and government organisations with the best of India's satellite imagery, earth observation data and digital map data and advanced geospatial technologies, all combined together in a fully indigenous ISRO-MapmyIndia platform, the company added. —IANS