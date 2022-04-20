ISRO Commemorates Two Years Of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

Commemorating the completion of two years of operation of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter around the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space K. Sivan inaugurated two day Lunar Science Workshop 2021 on Monday.He also released Chandrayaan-2 data product and science documents, along with data from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads.The eight payloads onboard Chandrayaan-2 are conducting scientific observations of the Moon by remote sensing and in-situ techniques.According to ISRO, the science data are being made available for analysis by academia and institutes, for a greater participation to bring out more science from Chandrayaan-2 mission.The two-day Lunar Science Workshop, is live-streamed on ISRO’s website and Facebook page, for effectively reaching the students, academia and institutes, to engage the wisdom of the scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-2 data. The science results from the eight payloads will be presented by the scientists in this workshop.In addition to the science results, during September 6-7, there will be lectures on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, tracking, operations, and data archival aspects as well. Along with the scientists from ISRO/DOS, there will also be lectures on lunar science to be delivered by scientists from Indian Institutes of Science Education Research, Kolkata, IISc, Bengaluru and IIT Roorkee.The Chandrayaan-2 is India’s second moon mission. —IANS