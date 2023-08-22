ISRO's informal approach on social media to Moon mission wins hearts

Bengaluru: As Chandrayaan-3 cruised and orbited through space to reach within sniffing distance of the Moon, ISRO's official social media handles took an informal approach to keep millions of people glued to their screens.

Interspersing their tweets and posts with an occasional "Welcome buddy!" and "Thanks for the ride, Mate!", ISRO's social media handles occasionally departed from using just technical terms to give updates about India's ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on Monday that the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission had successfully communicated with the orbiter of the previous mission, Chandrayaan-2.—Inputs from Agencies