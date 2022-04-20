ISRO's Hands Full, 13 Missions In Pipeline Till March 2020

Sriharikota, (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research

Organisation (ISRO)'s hands are full till March 2020 as it has lined up 13

missions--six launch vehicles and seven satellite missions--in the next four

months, according to ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

Addressing the scientists from the Mission Control Centre after the

successful launch of third generation advanced earth observation

satellite Cartosat-3, along with 13 US nano satellites by PSLV-C47,

a jubilant Dr Sivan said the launch of launch vehicles included the

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, which in all probability was expected

early next year.

'I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C47 precisely injected

Cartosat-3 and 13 customer satellites successfully in the desired

orbit of 509 km.'

He said Cartosat-3 is India's highest resolution civilian spacecraft and

is also the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite

built by ISRO so far.

Congratulating and complimenting the satellite team for building

and successfully launching the satellite, Dr Sivan greeted the

entire team ISRO for the successful mission and the contributions

made by the industry.

He said having achieved this what is next is the question.

'We have 13 missions lined up up to March 2020', he added.

It comprised of six launch vehicle missions and seven satellite

launch missions before March next year, he added.

'Our hands are full as usual', he said and exuded confidence

that the team ISRO will rise to the occasion and meet the

challenges and requirements and make every mission a grand

success.

UNI