    Menu
    Science

    ISRO's Hands Full, 13 Missions In Pipeline Till March 2020

    April20/ 2022


    Sriharikota, (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research

    Organisation (ISRO)'s hands are full till March 2020 as it has lined up 13

    missions--six launch vehicles and seven satellite missions--in the next four

    months, according to ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

    Addressing the scientists from the Mission Control Centre after the

    successful launch of third generation advanced earth observation

    satellite Cartosat-3, along with 13 US nano satellites by PSLV-C47,

    a jubilant Dr Sivan said the launch of launch vehicles included the

    Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, which in all probability was expected

    early next year.

    'I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C47 precisely injected

    Cartosat-3 and 13 customer satellites successfully in the desired

    orbit of 509 km.'

    He said Cartosat-3 is India's highest resolution civilian spacecraft and

    is also the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite

    built by ISRO so far.

    Congratulating and complimenting the satellite team for building

    and successfully launching the satellite, Dr Sivan greeted the

    entire team ISRO for the successful mission and the contributions

    made by the industry.

    He said having achieved this what is next is the question.

    'We have 13 missions lined up up to March 2020', he added.

    It comprised of six launch vehicle missions and seven satellite

    launch missions before March next year, he added.

    'Our hands are full as usual', he said and exuded confidence

    that the team ISRO will rise to the occasion and meet the

    challenges and requirements and make every mission a grand

    success.

    UNI

    Categories :ScienceTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in