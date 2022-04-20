ISRO's Hands Full, 13 Missions In Pipeline Till March 2020

Sriharikota, (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research
Organisation (ISRO)'s hands are full till March 2020 as it has lined up 13
missions--six launch vehicles and seven satellite missions--in the next four
months, according to ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.
Addressing the scientists from the Mission Control Centre after the
successful launch of third generation advanced earth observation
satellite Cartosat-3, along with 13 US nano satellites by PSLV-C47,
a jubilant Dr Sivan said the launch of launch vehicles included the
Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, which in all probability was expected
early next year.
'I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C47 precisely injected
Cartosat-3 and 13 customer satellites successfully in the desired
orbit of 509 km.'
He said Cartosat-3 is India's highest resolution civilian spacecraft and
is also the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite
built by ISRO so far.
Congratulating and complimenting the satellite team for building
and successfully launching the satellite, Dr Sivan greeted the
entire team ISRO for the successful mission and the contributions
made by the industry.
He said having achieved this what is next is the question.
'We have 13 missions lined up up to March 2020', he added.
It comprised of six launch vehicle missions and seven satellite
launch missions before March next year, he added.
'Our hands are full as usual', he said and exuded confidence
that the team ISRO will rise to the occasion and meet the
challenges and requirements and make every mission a grand
success.
