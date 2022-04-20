ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit

Bengaluru: India's prestigious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, achieved a significant milestone by entering the Lunar Orbit at 9 AM IST today and the lander would descend on the Moon on September 7 and roll out the rover which conduct various experiments at the Southern Polar Region of the Moon.

Announcing this, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said at a press conference here on Tuesday that the health of the spacecraft was fine and lander would descend on the South Polar region of the Moon on September seven and subsequently roll out the rover. He said the precise lunar orbit insertion maneuver was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes and Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit. Chandrayaan-2 successfully entered the lunar orbit today after nearly 30 days of journey in space. "Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully on August 20, 2019 at 0902 hrs IST as planned, using the on-board propulsion system. The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km,'' the ISRO Chief added. He said putting the spacecraft on the Moon orbit was a challenging step as the technology was new for the country as Chandrayaan-2 is carrying a lander and rover. This was one of the trickiest operations in the mission even as satellite approached the Moon at a perfect velocity of 10.9 km per second. Had the velocity was more or less than prescribed, the spacecraft would have lost in deep space nor it would have crashed into Moon's surface due to its gravity.

He said four more orbit maneuvers would take place till September 7 when the spacecraft would descend further to 100 m into its final orbit at exactly 1.55 AM on that day, the soft landing will take place to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles. Subsequently, the Vikram lander will slide down from the lander.

Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising maneuver of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru, Dr Sivan said.

All systems on board Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normal, ISRO said on August 14. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-2 — India's second lunar expedition — will shed light on a completely unexplored region of the Moon, its South Polar region, he added. "This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface. While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan-1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition," he said.

India's most ambitious space mission to date, Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at

Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch. The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs 1,000 crore spent — a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries. If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, US and China. The last nation to attempt a soft landing on the Moon, Israel, failed in its earlier this year. UNI