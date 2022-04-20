Israeli Technology Can Be Used In Water Recycling And Irrigation: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the pilot project by Israel for rejuvenation of water sources in 25 villages of Bundelkhand is proving to be very effective.

"This technology can be expanded to water recycling and irrigation", he said.

The Chief Minister said this following a meeting with Ambassador of Israel to India Mr Ron Malka here on Thursday.

The CM said Isaraeli technology and Manpower of Uttar pradesh will go a long way, and will develop and foster a new work culture.

The CM discussed various issues like agriculture food processing & marketing, defense, drinking water and irrigation with the Ambassador.

The CM said that Uttar Pradesh has largest police force in country and we will be happy if Israel can support in area of police modernization.

In successful organization of the largest congregation of people in Kumbh we have used technology and artificial Intelligence and had set up an integrated control and command centre, CM further said.

Responding to the invitation of Israel for the two international conferences in September and November on defense and water, he said that Uttar Pradesh will definitely be part of it.

He said that friendship of Israel and India goes back to three decades now and has scaled new heights in these times and Uttar pradesh will help in strengthening the friendship between our Hon Prime minister Shri Narendra modi ji and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Israel Ambassador Ron Malka said, that "Israel is leader in water technology in world. Israel and Bundelkhand have many geographical similarities. And we want to set up a flagship project in bundelkhand and once this is successful we will replicate this to other part." UNI