Israeli tanks strike Gaza after rocket fired

Gaza City: Israeli tanks hit a position of the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was launched on southern Israel from the Palestinian enclave, Israel`s army said Friday. A military statement said its overnight strike had targeted "terrorist infrastructure" in the north of the Strip. A spokesman for Gaza`s emergency services said nobody was wounded. An Israeli military spokeswoman confirmed that the tank fire had been in response to the rocket launched from the Gaza Strip Thursday, which triggered warning sirens in southern Israel but caused no damage. Israel went to war against Hamas, the de facto power in Gaza, last summer with the aim of stamping out cross-border rocket fire. The 50-day conflict killed 2,140 Palestinians, most of them civilians, and 73 people on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers. In December Israeli warplanes struck the strip for the first time since an August 26 ceasefire went into effect, after a rocket hit the Jewish state. There were no casualties on either side. AFP