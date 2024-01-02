Israeli soldiers kill five Palestinian gunmen in West Bank, military says

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Militants in West Bank Exchanges - An Insight into the Recent Confrontations, Highlighting the Intensifying Conflict Dynamics and Heightened Security Measures Amidst Ongoing Strife in the Region.

Jerusalem: Israeli soldiers killed five Palestinian militants in exchanges of fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said.

A statement from the military said that soldiers on a counter-terrorism operation killed four armed militants who had fired at them from within a house in the Palestinian village Azzun and one Israeli soldier was wounded in the fire exchange.

In Qalqilya, soldiers shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at them while they were on a raid to seize weapons, the military said.



Israeli security forces have stepped up raids across the West Bank since the October 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive now raging in the Gaza Strip.

—Reuters