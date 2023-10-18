Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks US President Joe Biden for 'unequivocal' support against Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel]: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday appreciated US President Joe Biden's "unequivocal" support to his country which was in a war with Hamas noting that "unprecedented" level of cooperation between two countries.

In a joint statement after his meeting with Biden who arrived in Israel's Tel Aviv, Netanyahu lauds his US counterpart for providing Israel "with the tools we need to defend ourselves," and for "the clear message you've sent our enemies not to test our resolve."

"Mr. President Joe. I want to thank you for coming here today. And for the unequivocal support you have given Israel during these trying times, support that reflects the overwhelming will of the American people. I've seen your support every day in the depth and breadth of cooperation that we have had since the beginning of this war, a level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented in the history of the great alliance between our two nations," he said.

Addressing a joint media briefing with US President, the Israeli Prime Minister also hailed US support in providing the infrastructure needed to fight against the Hamas terror group in the ongoing conflict.

He added, "We see that support in your steadfast commitment to provide Israel with the tools we need to defend ourselves. We see that support in the clear message you've sent our enemies not to test our resolve and in the two American carrier battle groups that you sent to the region to back up those words with action."



He added, "For the people of Israel, there is only one thing better than having a true friend like you standing with Israel and that is having you standing in Israel. Your visit here is the visit of an American President in Israel at the time of war. It is deeply moving...I know I speak for all the people of Israel when I say - thank you Mr President, thank you for standing with Israel today, tomorrow and always."

Netanyahu told the US President that Hamas's crimes included rape, burning, kidnapping, and targeting small children, and stated that the death toll in the Hamas rocket attack on Israel was 1,400 and maybe higher.

"October 7 is another day that will live in infamy," said Netanyahu.

He reiterated President Biden statement that "Hamas is worse than ISIS".

He added, "On Oct 7 Hamas murdered 1400 Israelis in a single day....October 7th, is another day that will live in infamy. Mr President, you rightly said that Hamas is worse than ISIS. The civilised world must unite to defeat Hamas."



Upon his arrival in Tel Aviv the US President was received by Netanyahu and Israel President Issac Herzog. Biden embraced both Netanyahu and Herzog on the tarmac. The usual formalities for such a visit, such as a greeting by the full Israeli cabinet and religious leaders, etc were not observed.

The US President's visit comes amid an explosion on a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday which claimed the lives of hundreds present in and near the premises.

—ANI