Israeli parliament approves 'reasonableness' law

Jerusalem: Forbidding judicial checks on political power, the disputed "reasonableness" law was approved by the Israeli parliament on Monday, after weeks of extraordinary protests that had paralysed the country.

With the opposition boycotting the last vote in protest, the bill was approved with 64 votes in favour and none against. In the government's effort to reform the justice system, this is the first important bill to become law.

A number of last-ditch Knesset efforts to make changes to the measure or reach a broader procedural settlement with the opposition were unsuccessful.—Inputs from Agencies