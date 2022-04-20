Israeli military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack on Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, the assailant was subsequently neutralized.

"An assailant armed with an IED, an improvised 'Carlo' submachine gun, & a knife arrived in Hebron, and attempted a combined attack on IDF soldiers," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The message added that Israeli officers responded with fire and neutralized the attacker.

No casualties was reported among the military.

—UNI