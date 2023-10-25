Israeli Foreign Minster cancels meeting with UN chief

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is on a visit to the US, has cancelled his scheduled meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, alleging the latter's "support" for attacks by Hamas on October 7.



"I will not meet with the UN Secretary General. After October 7, there is no balanced approach. Hamas must be erased from the world," Cohen said, according to officials.



The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, has even called for the resignation of Guterres.



He said that there was no point in talking to those who show compassion for the most terrible atrocities committed against the citizens of Israel.



He said: "There are simply no words."



The UN Secretary General in a speech spoke about the displacement of Palestinians and the long sufferings of the people of Palestine.



He also said that the hopes of the Palestinian people for a political solution to their plight was slowly vanishing.



At the same time, the UN chief said that the grievances of the Palestinian people do not justify the attack and massacre by Hamas.

