Israeli foreign minister gives indication of shape of future connectivity in West Asia

Ned Delhi: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated on Tuesday that India, Israel, and the Arab countries may work together to improve regional connectivity, and that in the future, Indian cargo would be transported by railway networks in the Gulf region to the Israeli port of Haifa.

Cohen arrived in India only hours before appearing at a business gathering in which he advocated for a swift conclusion of the proposed free trade agreement between India and Israel.

The Israeli foreign minister spoke about the importance of connectivity between Israel, the Arab world, and India.—Inputs from Agencies