    Menu
    World

    Israeli foreign minister gives indication of shape of future connectivity in West Asia

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May9/ 2023

    Ned Delhi: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated on Tuesday that India, Israel, and the Arab countries may work together to improve regional connectivity, and that in the future, Indian cargo would be transported by railway networks in the Gulf region to the Israeli port of Haifa.

    Cohen arrived in India only hours before appearing at a business gathering in which he advocated for a swift conclusion of the proposed free trade agreement between India and Israel.

    The Israeli foreign minister spoke about the importance of connectivity between Israel, the Arab world, and India.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :India Israel Arab countries Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in