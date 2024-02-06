Israeli forces kill dozens of Gaza gunmen, says military

Israeli forces intensify operations in Gaza, focusing on Khan Younis. Dozens of Palestinian gunmen killed, scores captured. Military targets suspects linked to October 7 killing and kidnapping spree by Hamas.

Jerusalem: Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinian gunmen and captured scores in operations throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Tuesday, describing southern Khan Younis as a focus of the fighting.

It said around 80 suspects were taken into custody in Khan Younis, including some accused of taking part in the October 7 killing and kidnapping spree in southern Israel by Hamas Islamists that triggered the almost four-month-old Gaza war.

—Reuters