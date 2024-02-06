    Menu
    World

    Israeli forces kill dozens of Gaza gunmen, says military

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Israeli forces intensify operations in Gaza, focusing on Khan Younis. Dozens of Palestinian gunmen killed, scores captured. Military targets suspects linked to October 7 killing and kidnapping spree by Hamas.

    Representative image of Israeli military

    Jerusalem: Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinian gunmen and captured scores in operations throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Tuesday, describing southern Khan Younis as a focus of the fighting.

    It said around 80 suspects were taken into custody in Khan Younis, including some accused of taking part in the October 7 killing and kidnapping spree in southern Israel by Hamas Islamists that triggered the almost four-month-old Gaza war.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Israeli Palestinian Conflict Gaza Operations Khan Younis Military Hamas Killing Spree October7 Incident Gaza War Updates Palestinian Arrests
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in