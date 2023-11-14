Israeli forces capture Hamas buildings in Gaza City

Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that troops of the 7th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade have captured several Hamas buildings in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Sheikh Ijlin and Rimal, a media report said.



Among the sites captured by the troops are the Hamas parliament, its government complex, and the police headquarters, Times of Israel reported.



It said troops captured the so-called governor’s house in Gaza, which housed Hamas offices for its military wing and police, offices of Hamas’ intelligence division, and other sites that were used to prepare for the October 7 onslaught.



The IDF said it also captured a Gazan university’s engineering faculty building, which “served as an institute for the production and development of weapons", and another Hamas compound with a training base, command centre, interrogation rooms, and detention cells, Times of Israel reported.



Pictures leaked on social media earlier showed Golani soldiers inside the Gaza parliament building and military police headquarters.



Meanwhile, there are reports of incoming rocket sirens sounding in Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat. The IDF said the cause of the alarms is under investigation.



The Hamas terror group has attempted to fire long-range rockets at Eilat in recent weeks, while the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have fired ballistic missiles and drones at the city.



An Iran-backed group in Syria also launched drones at Eilat, hitting a school last week, Times of Israel reported.

