Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage: Syrian army

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Unraveling the Aftermath of Israeli Strikes on Syrian Targets - An overview of the recent Israeli air strike from the Golan Heights into Damascus, its impact on Syrian military positions, and the ongoing conflict dynamics following retaliatory actions since the Hamas attack, signaling heightened regional tensions.

Dubai: A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/south-korea's-recent-history-of-political-violence

Since the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

—Reuters