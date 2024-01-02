    Menu
    Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage: Syrian army

    The Hawk
    January2/ 2024
    Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Unraveling the Aftermath of Israeli Strikes on Syrian Targets - An overview of the recent Israeli air strike from the Golan Heights into Damascus, its impact on Syrian military positions, and the ongoing conflict dynamics following retaliatory actions since the Hamas attack, signaling heightened regional tensions.

    Israeli soldiers operate in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, December 28, 2023. [Credit: Reuters]

    Dubai: A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

    There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

    Since the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

    —Reuters

