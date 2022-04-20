Israeli Ambassador Calls On U'khand CM To Discuss Scope Of Mutual Cooperation

Dehradun: Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon held discussions with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence here today on the scope of mutual cooperation between Israel and the government of Uttarakhand in various fields, including agriculture.

Both held detailed discussions on mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture, water conservation and higher education, an official release said.

Describing India and Israel as natural partners, Rawat said Israeli technology and experience could be of use in social and economic activities too.

The Israeli technology of drip and sprinkler system in irrigation could be useful in Uttarakhand, the chief minister said.

Carmon said relations between India and Israel have become stronger in the past four years. Both countries have signed important agreements in fields related to defence, agriculture and water conservation. Israel is exploring the possibilities of working in cooperation with state governments, along with the central government, and has opened 27 'Centres of Excellence' in India in this connection. Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash was also present in the meeting. PTI