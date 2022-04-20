Israeli air strike on Syria's Latakia province kills civilian

Beirut (Lebanon): A civilian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli air strike on civilian targets in the Syrian province of Latakia, Syrian state television station Al Ikhbariya reported.

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were activated in the Latakia and Hama provinces to repel Israeli missile strikes.

SANA also said Israeli combat jets struck a plastic products warehouse in Latakia.

Latakia's police told Sputnik that three civilians were wounded in Israel's air raid.

—ANI