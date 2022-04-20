Israel, West Bank, Gaza report Covid-19 resurgence

Jerusalem: Fresh coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in Israel, West Bank and Gaza, leading to renewed proposals and measures aimed at curbing a further spread of the virus, it was reported.

As of Sunday, the Health Ministry reported 226 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Israel to 229,374, with 68,788 of them considered active, reports Haaretz news.

At least 1,512 patients are hospitalized, a record number since the outbreak began, while 749 of them are in serious condition, nearing the 800-patient threshold health officials have warned would lead to a collapse of the Israeli health system.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll stood at 1,450, after three new fatalities were reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, West bank has reported 10,363 active cases with 315 deaths, while Gaza has registered 1,646 active infections and 19 fatalities.

The grim developments as come Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, started on Sunday afternoon, Haaretz news reported.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only a few Israelis are expected to pray at synagogues.

