Israel warns of strike in Gaza if rocket attacks continue

Jerusalem: Israel has issued a warning that it will launch a heavy attack on the Gaza Strip if rocket fire from the besieged enclave continued.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country "will not tolerate any attacks", referring to two rockets launched on Saturday night from Gaza toward Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

No group immediately assumed responsibility for the rockets.

However, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian movement that runs Gaza, should be held accountable.

He said the government is working "in several directions, operational and others, to bring long-term tranquility" to the area.

Israel responded to the rockets with a counter-attack on Hamas positions in Gaza.

No casualties or injuries were reported on both sides.

Local Israeli media reported that the army was looking into the possibility that the rocket fire was not intentional but due to a malfunction caused by a lightning storm.

—IANS