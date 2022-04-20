Israel under 'terror attack', planned by Hamas terrorist: Country's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Tel Aviv (Israel): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the recent attack by Palestine, a 'terror attack' which is coordinated and planned by Hamas terrorist group to target millions of civilians. "Israel is under a terror attack -- coordinated and planned by Hamas terrorist group targeting millions of civilians... Israel has the right to self-defence and we'll act to defend our citizens. Our action is against terrorists. Every rocket that is being launched from Gaza strip is a double war crime. They are using their own people as human shields. Between 20-30% of over 1000 missiles that have been launched in last 48 hours landed in Gaza strip," said Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lior Haiat at a virtual conference.

—ANI