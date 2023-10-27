    Menu
    Israel to host Euro 2024 qualifiers in Hungary

    Israel to host Euro 2024 qualifiers

    Jerusalem: Israel will host its next two home Euro 2024 qualifying matches, against Switzerland and Romania, in Hungary, the Israel Football Association (IFA) said.

    The two Group I matches will be held outside of Israel due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and UEFA's suspension on holding matches in the country due to the security situation.

    The two matches are scheduled for November 15 and 18 respectively, in addition to Israel's two away matches against Kosovo on November 12 and Andorra on the 21st, meaning that Israel will play four matches in 10 days, Xinhua reports.

    The IFA said in the statement that the city and the stadium in Hungary for Israel's home matches have not yet been determined.

    —IANS

