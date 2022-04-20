Israel starts lifting curbs of 3rd national lockdown

Tel Aviv: Israel has started lifting Covid-19-related restrictions, almost six weeks after the country entered a third nationwide lockdown to curb the pandemic.

The ban on travelling more than 1,000 metres from home was lifted on Sunday, while some businesses also started reopening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Schools and kindergartens remain closed and outgoing and incoming flights are still banned, except for exceptional cases.

Israel entered its third nationwide lockdown on December 27, 2020 as the country rolled out a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination drive.

So far, about 3.4 million have received the first shot of the vaccine.

With a population of about 9 million, Israel has reported a total of 687,492 coronavirus cases and 5,096 deaths so far.

