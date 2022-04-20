Israel shares ground-breaking technology with AIIMS to tackle Covid

New Delhi: As a part of the Israel-India cooperation to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka, on Tuesday handed over the state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to tackle the viral disease.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria thanked the Government of Israel and Ambassador Ron Malka for the gesture. "Both India as well as Israel are extending support to the international community by sharing their expertise, data, knowledge, medicines and collaborating in the areas of developing vaccine and research, thus leading by example and showing the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one single family)."

He also informed that apart from patient care, AIIMS is actively involved in developing centres of excellence in many states and is regularly organising webinars, clinical grand rounds, e-ICU video consultations for dissemination of knowledge and expertise across the nation and abroad.

AIIMS is at the forefront in fighting the pandemic and also providing best quality patient care for both Covid and non-Covid patients. AIIMS has treated around 5,500 Covid patients till now.

Malka said that these technologies will further bolster India's capabilities to tackle Covid-19. "Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel's medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world."

He added, "We are pleased to share the best medical technology from Israel with the most premier medical institute of India. Over the last few days, we have worked closely with AIIMS. We have been impressed by their brilliant ongoing response to the pandemic."

The Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharya, was the chief guest at the function. He said, "When time gets tough, best of friends get together and India and Israel have established a sustainable and strategic partnership in various fields including the field of medicine."

He also said that India has extended assistance to over 150 countries in the fight against Covid-19 and is committed in engaging and collaborating with the international community in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

The technologies include an AI video-oriented, voice-operated autonomous personal AI assistant robot, an application that can be installed on any mobile phone of the Covid-19 staff which makes the work of the hospital staff inside the Covid-19 departments much more effective and easier.

Besides this, innovative products have been given which have been designed to give the clinicians constant contact free access to the patient's vitals like heart rate and respiratory rate which improves patient safety with contact-free, continuous monitoring.

A 12-hour disinfection product called CPD that stays active and continuous to protect the surface against new attacks of contamination has also been presented.

A non-invasive remote patient monitoring system which aids as a preliminary screening tool of respiratory indicators of suspected Covid-19 and recovering patients and AI based software for Ultrasound use and designed especially for fighting Covid-19 was also handed over.

The cooperation between Embassy of Israel in India and AIIMS holds a long-term cooperation of more than a decade. In 2007, a delegation of 21 members, including senior doctors and nurses from AIIMS, participated in a training on "Trauma and Mass Casualty Management".

The experience gained helped in the establishment of certain effective systems in the management of trauma care at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS.

— IANS