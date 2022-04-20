Israel reports 23 more COVID-19 cases, no new death

Jerusalem: The Israeli Ministry of Health has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in Israel to 16,757.

This is the highest single-day rise in the COVID-19 cases since May 18, when 26 new cases were detected in Israel, Xinhua reported citing officials.

No new death from the novel coronavirus was reported as the death toll remained at 281, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 41 to 37, out of 117 patients currently hospitalized, officials said on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries increased to 14,457 with 150 new recoveries, while the number of active cases decreased to 2,019.

Meanwhile, Israel''s Ministry of Finance launched a plan to encourage employment following the rise in unemployment.

Under the plan, each business will receive a grant of 7,500 new shekels (about $2,139) for each employee who will be re-hired.

--IANS