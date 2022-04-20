Israel reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases; 33,557 in total

Jerusalem: Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second highest daily rise since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February. This brings the total coronavirus cases to 33,557, of which 14,875 are active cases.

The number of death cases rose from 344 to 346, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 86 to 113, out of 405 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 18,338, with 111 new recoveries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a consultation with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, at which they discussed morbidity data at various centres ahead of declaring restricted zones.

Also, the Israeli Ministry of Transport announced that buses would operate at 50-percent passenger capacity, as agreed with the Health Ministry.

A previous decision to ban the operation of bus air conditioners was cancelled.

In addition, all bus lines will end operations at 10 p.m. on weekdays.

