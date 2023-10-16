Israel President reveals shocking details of Hamas terror tactics from seized booklet

Tel Aviv [Israel]: Israel President Isaac Herzog revealed a disturbing Hamas booklet found on the body of a Palestinian terrorist killed in one of the Gaza-area communities on Sunday.

"This booklet is an operating manual, how to enter citizens' yards, kibbutz, city, moshav, how to break in there. And first - and what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them. This is the booklet that says exactly how to torture them, how to kidnap them," Herzog told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

In a copy of the guide provided for the press, the manual -- titled "The Warrior's Guide: Jihadi Version" -- outlines tactics, which include creating chaos, intimidating captives, and using tactics such as electric shocks and even live executions.

The eight-page guide instructs the kidnappers to utilize captives as human shields if attacked, regardless of their religion, race, or gender. The hostages should be "killed when necessary," especially if there is any sign of revolt among them, it said, while instructed terrorists to document their actions live.

Many of the terrorists wore GoPro cameras and their footage was uploaded to social media.

The manual also detailed the use of other tactics to assert control over seized territory, including suicide bombings, car bombings, ambushes and sniper fire. The manual also instructed terrorists to seize the identification documents of their captives and accurately document their personal information.

It also featured an illustrative chart that laying out the Israel Defense Force's hierarchical structure, along with its armaments and electronic assets in surprising detail.



"It's simply an ideology from ISIS that calls for Israel to be wiped off the face of the earth, and therefore Hamas must be wiped off the face of the earth," Herzog said.

During the attack on Israeli border communities, the terrorists killed more than 1,300 people, most of them civilians, and took at least 199 hostages.

"The story is not Israel versus the Palestinians, or Judaism versus Islam. The story is about where humanity should stand, are we with the good or the evil," Herzog said. "The campaign we are waging now, as a nation rising like a lion, is against evil, and we will uproot evil so that it will be better for the whole region and the world."

—ANI