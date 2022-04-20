Israel police enter Islam holy place

Jerusalem: Israeli police entered one of Islam`s holiest places -- east Jerusalem`s Al-Aqsa mosque --- on Sunday to tackle suspected Palestinian rioters, police said. The compound, which is also revered by Jews, is one of the biggest flashpoints in the Middle East. Israel routinely imposes age restrictions on Muslim worshippers. "Masked rioters fled into the mosque and started to throw stones and blocks at police from inside Al-Aqsa mosque," police said. "They threw fireworks directly at police," they said, adding that a number of police were wounded. "In light of the severe confrontation and the escalating actions of the rioters and with the aim of preventing further injury to police...forces entered a number of metres (yards) inside and closed the doors to the mosque with the rioters inside, restoring order." There were no immediate reports of any Palestinian casualties. Six Palestinians were arrested, an AFP photographer reported. Police started deploying extra forces into the walled Old City overnight for fear of unrest as thousands of observant Jews flocked to the Western Wall for an annual prayer ceremony. There was also a demonstration at the main weekly prayers on Friday when outraged Muslims protested over insulting public comments about the prophet Mohammed made by a Jewish woman. The police said that after their brief foray into the mosque, they withdrew and the area was quiet. Jews are allowed to enter the compound, but are forbidden from praying there for fear of triggering tensions with Muslim worshippers. After Israeli police entered the mosque in November, Jordan -- one of the very few Arab states with diplomatic relations with Israel -- recalled its ambassador. Israel seized east Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community. Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its indivisible capital, but the Palestinians claim the eastern sector as capital of their promised state. AFP