Israel police arrest actress-activist Maisa Abd Elhadi for endorsing Hamas

Tel Aviv: Police in Israel on Tuesday arrested actress and social activist Maisa Abd Elhadi for seemingly endorsing the Hamas militant group in a series of social media posts.



According to Israel authorities, she has made several statements that could be considered as endorsing the raging violence and mayhem unleashed by the Hamas on October 7 against citizens of the Jewish nation.



Available information suggests that Elhadi was arrested from Nazareth on Tuesday morning.



The police said that one of her post was an image of the broken border fence between Israel and Gaza with the caption. "Let’s Go Berlin Style".



This was a clear message, a call for barrier breaking conflict and depicting the image to be like fallen Berlin Wall, the police added.



Irael is on an all out mission to destroy Hamas after the October 7 incidents of violence leading to the death of around 1400 people.



At least 212 people have been taken hostages by the Hamas.

—IANS