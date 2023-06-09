Israel Not Expecting More Electric Outages From Heat This Weekend

Tel Aviv (Israel): Director General of Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Kobi Blitstein, conducted a state assessment of the energy sector on Wednesday night in preparation for the expected heat wave this coming weekend.

The data shows that the heat level is less extreme than it was at the end of last week and that the relevant authorities have made the relevant preparations to deal with the weather.

The Natural Gas Authority in the ministry presented that next week no shortage of natural gas is expected for the electricity sector and noted that maintenance work planned for the Leviathan rig is not expected to affect the electricity sector.

There are no concerns about electricity problems as happened last week due to high consumption because of the heat. —ANI