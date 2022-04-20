Israel marks first-ever digital Holocaust Day

Jerusalem: Israel marked the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day with a first-ever digital commemoration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official day commemorates the Jews who died at the hands of Nazi Germany during World War II, reports Xinhua news agency.

The State Opening Ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem was pre-recorded without an audience and broadcast on the country''s main TV channels on Monday.

Normally, the solemn event is attended by the Holocaust survivors, the president, the prime minister and other senior officials.

"We could never understand the Holocaust because there is nothing like the Holocaust," Netanyahu said in pre-recorded video remarks.

"The same is true to the global coronavirus crisis, which is considered by some as the greatest challenge of humanity since World War II," he added.

On Tuesday morning, a two-minute siren was heard across the country during which the entire nation will come to standstill to honour the 6 million Jewish victims of the Nazis during the World War II.

