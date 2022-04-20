Israel Is Not Only The Jews

Jonathan Zadikany*

Jerusalem (The Hawk):

Israel Is Not Only The Tribe Of Judah

Although most people tend to think that the Jews are the nation of Israel, the truth is that the Jews (ie. from the tribe of Judah) are only one of twelve Israeli tribes. The other eleven tribes are: Revbn (commonly referred to as Reuben), Shmavn (ie. Shimon), Lvi (Levi), Zbvlvn (Zebulun), Yshshchr (Yisschar), Dn (Dan), Gd (Gad), Eshr (Asher), Nptli (Naphtali), Yvsp (Yosef), and Bnymyn (Binyamin).

If we count the members of these "lost" tribes, then the total number of Israeli's worldwide is at least 200 million people, scattered around the world in places live Africa and Asia. These millions, together with the tribe of Judah, are the nation chosen by Yhvh to act as agents for the Yhvh consciousness on this planet, in order to lead other nations on a path of true love and peace – Yhvh Ehbh/Love.

Just as every nation has its own unique national identity, even though they are all descendants from the same father – Adam – the same is true for Israel's tribes; every one of them has its own unique identity and skill set, in addition to their Israeli identity.

Currently, some of these "lost" tribes have heard about their Israeli identity from their grandparents, while some have forgotten where they came from. Whether they have forgotten or not, thousands of years of exile have not cancelled their Israeli identity or caused their Divine obligations to expire.

They are still required to keep the Torah. They still receive reward for the commandments that they have managed to remember and keep, and they still suffer from judgement for the commandments that they have stopped obeying. That is how it has been for the last few thousand years of exile and that is how it will continue to be because they have never really stopped being Yhvh's people, and the Yhvh consciousness has never stopped demanding that they return to Him; they've just forgotten what their choseness requires of them.

This chapter is to help remind them about their true identity and what that identity requires of them: "And you will be the nation that is the most able to do My will out of all of them because the whole planet is mine. And you will be a nation of spiritual leaders and a holy group" (Exodus 19, 5).

Better to Use the Name Israel or Your Tribe's Name

Because every Israeli tribe has its own identity, it's preferable that someone who isn't from the tribe of Judah call himself by his tribe's name, instead of saying that he is a Jew. Jews are from the tribe of Judah, but if you are from the tribe of Levi, then you should call yourself a Levi, instead of saying you are a Jew. The same goes for someone from the tribe of Benyamin, or any other Israeli tribe – it's better to call yourself a Binyamini, rather than adopt the name of another Israeli tribe.

The best name of them all is the name Israel – Yshr-El – because Yashar-El is the name given to the sons of Jacob when they try to walk on a straight/Yashar path with God/El – Yashar El. This name is better than that of any of the tribal names, which is why it is better to call yourself Yashar-Eli, instead of only saying that you're a Jew or a Levi.

For example, I'm from the tribe of Levi, and I don't like when they call me a Jew because I'm not from the tribe of Judah; I am a Levi from the tribe of Levi. But the name that I prefer the most is Yshr-Eli because that name helps me to remember the important gift that I received from Yhvh: to be Yshr-El, who walks straight with the God/El by keeping Yhvh's Torah.

There is No Need to Convert to Judaism

Someone reading this chapter might think that I am trying to convince Israel's lost tribes to accept Judaism, even though many of them currently worship the fake religions of Islam and Christianity. That is not the purpose of this chapter because, currently, the Jewish religious establishment – both Rabbinic and Karaite – are unwilling to accept the mistakes that have creeped into their religious traditions over the last few thousand years of exile, oppression, and confusion. That is why Judaism is the tribe of Judah's attempt to keep the Torah under very hard conditions – it is not Torah, and it even contradicts the Torah in many places.

As long as this situation continues, it's better to independently learn and keep the Torah, instead of trusting any type of religious establishment. Obviously, this also means abandoning all type of mistaken religious beliefs, whether those beliefs are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, or from any other religion.

The second half of this book contains an outline of the Ten Commandment and the many other commandments that could be considered subsections for each of the Ten Commandments. That section can act as a steppingstone towards religious independence for the beginner because it outlines the correct way to keep many of the Torah's commandments, while also showing the big difference between what the Rabbis call Torah and what is actually written in the Torah.

Someone who doesn't understand Biblical Hebrew can use that section as a steppingstone to keep Yhvh's Torah until he gets the chance to learn Hebrew and read the Bible independently. It's important to remember that the only way to truly understand the Hebrew Bible is learning it in the language in which it was written – Hebrew. Anyone who translated the Hebrew must also interpret it, which is why someone who only reads the Bible through translations has not yet achieved religious independence.

Someone who has no interest in keeping the Torah may also find interest in that half of the book because it outlines how a state operating according to the Yhvh consciousness should look like, as opposed to the Western model of government.

For all of these reasons, translating this book to languages such as Pashto (of the Pashtuns in Afghanistan), Korean (tribe of Gad), and Japanese (tribe of Reuben) could be considered an act of great kindness to these lost Israeli tribes, in order to give them a jump start back to Yhvh's Torah, and the reward that comes along with keeping it. Hopefully, these translations are what can allow the Israeli in Afghanistan to start keeping the Torah until he (or his sons) get the chance to learn Biblical Hebrew, and then learn the Hebrew Bible without leaning on any type of interpretation, including mine.



The Pashtuns in Afghanistan

Here I am going to start bringing evidence to the fact that the Pashtuns in Afghanistan and Pakistan are from the lost tribes of Israel, who fell into exile when Asyria conquered the Kingdom of Israel a few thousand years ago. These Pashtuns are also the ones currently waging a war against American troops who invaded Afghanistan almost twenty years ago. They number around 50 million people.

Even though they are Muslim, many of them have a tradition that they are from the tribes of Israel, although I do not know how many of them will be willing to talk about this tradition publicly as long as the State of Israel continues to treat the United States as its best friend.

In this section of the book I quote extensively from Eliyahu Avichail's book, "The Tribes of Israel — the Lost and The Dispersed", because of his extensive field work in gathering evidence about the identities of Israel's lost tribes.

Before delving into Avichail's proofs, I would like to first mention a short movie that also speaks about the Pashtuns' Israeli identity, and even contains interviews with Taliban organizers and village elders who acknowledge their Israeli identity:

"Quest for the Lost Tribes – Part 1", directed by Simcha Jacobovici.

In minute 6:40 of the movie, Dr. Sayid Wahab, a local Pashtun judge, talks about how some of the Pashtuns in rural villages have a tradition of granting shelter to someone accused of murder, which is similar to the Torah commandment to provide cities of shelter to those accused of murder, until it can be determined if it was an accidental death or intentional homicide (Numbers 35, 11).

In minute 10:55, Abdullah Musakhel (ie. congregation of Musa/Moses) talks about how his grandfather would tell him that he is Israeli. The interview with Musakhel is especially interesting because he called himself a "Taliban organizer". The Taliban is normally regarded as a fanatical Muslim group, yet, Abdullah Musakhel, an organizer within that group, still found it necessary to speak on camera with an Israeli director (Simcha Jacobovici) about their shared Israeli heritage. With that said, the interview was conducted a few decades ago, before America invaded Afghanistan. I am not so sure if Musakhel or his children would be willing to talk about their Israeli heritage now, considering that the "State" of Israel still remains one of America's best friends in the Middle East.



In minute 11:40, Muhumad Ashrat, a village elder, says that his grandparents told him that the Jews are Pashtuns, just like the Pashtuns are Pashtuns (because oth groups are part of the nation of Israel).

In addition to this movie and Avichail's book, there is also a Facebook group for Pashtuns and Jews who want to talk about their shared Israeli identity:

"The People of Israel's Jirga – Pashtuns and Jews" https://www.facebook.com/groups/1673613199574399

A Partial List of Proofs That the Pashtuns are Israeli

Some of them have a tradition that they are from "Bnai Yisrayel".

Some of their tribes carry the same names as Israel's tribes: The Yusefzai tribe – "sons of Yusef/Joseph" in Pashto; Afridi tribe, similar to the Israeli tribe of Ephraim, who was one of Joseph's sons; Reuveni tribe, named after the Israeli tribe of Reuben; Shinari tribe, named after the tribe of Shimon; Levani tribe, named after the tribe of Levi; Dephtani tribe, like the Israeli tribe of Naphtali; Gadi tribe, after the tribe of Gad; Ashuri tribe, after the tribe of Asher; and more.

Pashtun men have Israeli names not found among other Muslims, such as Shmuel and Yisrael.

Most of them have an external appearance that is very similar to that of Mizrahi Jews, while some also have lighter skin, like Ashkenazi Jews. The Pashtuns are the only large community in Afghanistan who look so similar to the Jews, while other Afghan ethnicities tend to look more like Asians.

Parts of Afghanistan are called after places in Israel. For example, the Dashet Yehud Desert located on the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan is named after the Judean Desert – "Mdbar Yehuda".

The Afghan royal family has a family tree dating back to the first King of Israel, Shaul, son of Kish, from the tribe of Benjamin. They claim that Afghanistan is called after Afghana, who they say was a grandson of King Shaul and the forefather of the Afghan monarchy. Aabd e Rashid is one of the most famous members of this royal family because he was one of the first Afghans to accept Islam, and, to his disgrace, he and his followers also forced many other Pashtuns to convert to Islam; there is evidence that some of the more rural tribes tried to fight and stay loyal to their Israeli traditions up until a few hundred years ago, but eventually fell under the control of the Muslim converts.

Even after converting to Israel, rural Pashtuns have still managed to keep a few of the Torah's laws because these laws are considered part of the Pashtun tribal code, also known as Pashtunwali. In rural Pashtun areas, Pashtunwali law is viewed as more important than Islamic law, which is why many of them faithfully keep Pashtunwali, even when it contradicts Islamic laws.

Pashtunwali Contains Vestiges of Torah Law

Eliyahu Avichail contains many interviews from Jews who used to be part of Afghanistan's small Jewish community and saw the similarities between Pashtun traditions and Torah law firsthand. Here is a list of some of these Pashtun traditions, along with a reference to how those traditions are based in Torah law:

Covering of the Blood: The Torah commands to cover the blood spilled after slaughtering an animal (Leviticus 17, 13). The Pashtuns also do this.

Circumcision on the Eight Day: Afghans are some of the only Muslims who circumcise their sons on the eight day, just as the Torah commands. Among other Muslims there is no requirement to carry out the circumcision on the eight day, which is why many of them conduct the circumcision when the boy is older.

Four Cornered Garment: Some of the tribes wear a traditional four cornered garment with strings attached to it, which is similar to the Torah commandment of tztzit (Number 15, 37).

Female Purity: Pashtun women are not supposed to touch others during their menstrual period, and when their period is over, they are supposed to wash themselves. This is similar to the Torah commandments for a woman during her state of Nida/menstrual impurity (Leviticus 15, 19).

Keeping Kosher: Unlike other Muslims, traditional Pashtuns won't eat certain types of food that are considered unkosher according to the Torah, such as oysters, shellfish, camel meat, and horse meat. They also have a tradition of kosher birds that they are allowed to eat (Leviticus 11, 1). Many of them also do not eat meat and milk together, just as the Torah commands (Exodus 23, 19).

Keeping the Seventh Day as Shabbat: The seventh day of the week is a day of rest for the traditional Pashtuns, called "the day of Phatah", which is similar to the Torah commandment to treat the seventh day of the week as a holy day of rest – Shabbat. In contrast, Islam claims that the sixth day is supposed to be a holy day, which is why most Muslims don't treat Saturday as different than any other day of the week.

Passover: Some rural Pashtuns have a tradition of brushing their door posts with blood during times of plague, just as Israel was commanded to do during the plague that killed every Egyptian firstborn son. Although there is no Torah commandment to continue doing so after Israel left Egypt, this Pashtun tradition is, nonetheless, another piece of evidence that the Pashtuns are the decedents of those same Israeli's who had to do so before leaving Egyptian slavery.



The War in Afghanistan is a War Against Amalek



America's invasion of Afghanistan is one example of the was that has been raging between Amalek and Israel over the last thousand years.

This is true even though America did not invade Afghanistan with the stated intention of hurting Israel, but because they wanted to avenge the toppling of the Twin Towers by killing Osama Bin Laden. Now that they've killed Bin Laden, they are staying there because American military bases allow them to sow terror among regional leaders in Southwest Asia, so that these leaders will allow American companies unfair access to their labor force and natural resources.



Similarly, the Pashtun Israeli tribes there are not fighting Amalek because they heard that doing so is part of a Torah commandment to wipe Amalek out of existence. They just want to expel the foreigners who invaded their land almost twenty years ago because one man, Osama Bin Laden, chose to hide among them. It doesn't help America's case that Osama Bin Laden was assassinated in 2011, and yet, American troops still remain there at the time that I am translating this book, in the year 2020 of the Christian/secular calendar.

This has remained the case even though the Afghan Taliban has never carried out any acts of global jihad because it is a local Islamic movement, whose focus has always been on imposing Islamic law within Afghanistan – not on the whole world. That's also the reason why the Taliban has publicly stated that it is willing to stop providing shelter to members of Al-Qaeda once America pulls its troops out of Afghanistan.

If that is the case, then why is it still correct to label the war between America and the Pashtuns as a war between Amalek and Israel?

The bottom line is that America is an Amaleki/Germanic country, while the Pashtuns are an Israeli people, which is why a war has managed to break out between them, even though they are located on opposite sides of the world. The war broke out because both of them are not only on opposite sides of the world, but on opposite sides of the moral spectrum: the Pashtuns are mostly poor and rural people who live a humble lifestyle, while the Americans are a mostly rich and urban group who live a lifestyle of promiscuity and moral abandonment, which they fund by exploiting African-Americans and Hispanics at home, and internationally exploiting almost every other non-Western nation abroad. The moral clash is what has always led to a military clash between Israel and Amalek, even when the Israelis don't identify as Israelis and the Amalekis don't identify as Amalek.

A historical review of the Israel-Amalek war also shows that the war between America and the Pashtuns is only one of many wars that have taken place over the last century between Israel's lost tribes and the West, and this is a subject that I will expand upon later in the chapter, when talking about America's wars in Asia.



Important Side Note: I do not identify with the theology of the Taliban or with some of their tactics, but I do identify with the Israeli Pashtuns, who are currently suffering from a foreign invasion and daily aerial bombardments by American planes. That has been just part of their suffering for the last 18 years.

Message to the Taliban: Although it's better to keep Islamic law than to live in a state of anarchy, the only real option to gain victory over your enemies is by returning to the prophecies of Moses and Isaiah, rather than continuing with the mistakes of your fathers. Returning to Yhvh is the true way to honor your parents. A simple first step to returning to Yhvh is if you start saying "Yhvh Hu Akbar", instead of "Allah Hu Akbar", although the best would be to just say Yhvh's name, in order to honor Him my giving importance to His name, especially after so many years in which your forefathers were not able to do so. The name Yhvh is pronounced just as it is spelled, by enunciating each letter – Y H V H.

The Kashmiris in Northern India

Similar to the Pashtuns, there are also numerous Israeli tribes in Kashmir, with names such as: Asheriya (tribe of Asher), Gada (tribe of Gad), Denad (tribe of Dan), Levi (just like the Israeli tribe of Levi), Kehan (named after the Cohen family, who are the sons of Moses's brother, Aharon, as well as being spiritual leaders within Israel).



Similar to Afghanistan, certain areas of Kashmir have also been named after places in Israel. One such area is Goshen, located in the Ananteng region, which is perhaps named after the Goshen area of Egypt, where Israel settled during its time of enslavement there. The Israeli tribes in Kashmir most probably called it Goshen in order to remind themselves that just as they were saved from the exile in Egypt, they will also one day return to Israel from the exile in Kashmir.

Another few examples: Cohen, in the Ogtipor region, and Levi Pora, in the Handoera region.

The Pashtuns and Kashmiris share a historical connection, which is why some Kashmiris used to speak Pashto (the language of the Pashtuns), and also why some Pashtuns tribes helped the Kashmiris during a civil war there. Just as the Pashtuns continue to fight for independence from both America and Pakistan, the Kashmiris are also engaged in a struggle for independence, but in their case the foreign occupier is India.

Israeli Tribes in Africa

We Must Overcome Modern Racism and Slavery

The African continent contains multitudes of Israelis who moved there a few thousand years ago, married African women, and now look very similar to their dark-skinned neighbors. Just like many other Africans, Africa's Israelis have also suffered from racism and slavery because of their skin color. This has been the case even though there is absolutely no connection between righteousness and skin color, which is why the cruelest and most evil group of people on Earth also happen to be some of the whitest people on our planet – Amalek/the Germanic tribes. That is also why there will be revenge against those who choose to continue spouting racist views, until this wicked culture is wiped off the face of the Earth, along with its most avid supporter – Amalek. Part of this revenge is already described in Isaiah's prophecy, in the portion which talks about the year of judgement that will be against Edvm and Amalek; I have translated that particular prophecy in the chapter, "Who Are We Fighting For? – Yhvh Is A Conciousness."

Why must there be judgement against racism and racists? Because Yhvh is a righteous and unbiased Ruler, who fights the fight of every nation that has undeservingly suffered from others, and this remains the truth whether the suffering nation is Israel or another nation, and whether their skin color is brown or white.

We need to stop putting Africa at the back of the list of continents and countries, which is why I have chosen to list Africa's Israeli tribes before the ones of East Asia. The order doesn't really reflect importance because the bottom line as that we are all Israelis, but I thought it might be a nice change to put Africa near the top of the list, instead of at the bottom. The only reason that I have first talked about the Pashtuns is because they are currently suffering from extreme poverty and war with Amalek.

The Igbo in Nigeria

They are the third largest ethnic group in Nigeria, at around 30 million people. Many of them are avid supporters of Zionism, and some of them have already started treating the Torah's commandments as something that must be kept, instead of only being talked about. The Israelis of Igbo are currently known to include members from the tribes of Dan, Naphtali, Gad, and Asher.

Approximately 15% of all Africans abducted to European and American slavery were Igbo, which makes them one of the ethnic groups to suffer the most from the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.



The slavery didn't stop in Egypt, but continued at the hands of Western Amaleki countries, who kidnapped, tortured, and enslaved Israelis from Africa. One of the most troubling aspects of this story is that Amaleki slave holders so thoroughly oppressed the Igbo Israelis that many of them were not able to pass down the tradition of their Israeli heritage to their descendants, which is why most African-Americans have no idea whether they are Igbo Israelis or not. Some of them have even joined the American army in order to find a way out of poverty, without knowing that by serving in Afghanistan, they are helping Amalek kill and oppress their fellow Israeli brothers. We can add this to the long list of horrible byproducts of slavery, in addition to the job discrimination, police harassment, discriminatory court proceedings, and media character assassination carried out against African-Americans on a daily basis.

Gangster rap has become one of the ways in which African-Americans have succeeded in expressing their rage against hundreds of years of oppression, but the problem with gangster rap is that it takes many of the negative byproducts imposed upon them by Amaleki slavery and tries to glorify them – singing about promiscuity, drugs, and crime is an act of surrender to racism, instead of a rebellion against it.

The racists love it when you present yourself as a gangster because that is how they hope to justify the continued police harassment and job discrimination. They don't care about the fact that your forefathers were outlawed from learning how to read and write while slaves, or that those who suffer from job discrimination sometimes have no choice but to resort to crime in order to pay the rent and have some food on the table, because they win as long as you sin.

That is why the way to recover from American servitude is not that much different than the path of recovery from Egyptian servitude: it requires learning and keeping the Torah, and leaving the land in which you were enslaved, so that you will not be there when they invent a new excuse for subjugating their minorities.

Although there have been quite a few academic studies proving the Igbo's Israeli identity, the state of Israel currently refuses to formally recognize their Israeli identity because the state's leaders fear that a formal recognition of the Igbo's Israeliness would cause millions of Igbo's from Nigeria to move to Israel, in which case Israel would stop being a Western state and start being a more Israeli/Yashar-Eli state. Doing so could also lead to an end to the state of Israel's unholy alliance with the West, which is why the state's secular leaders prefer to betray their brothers.

The irony of this situation is that the grandparents of many Israeli Jews suffered from the same time of discrimination when British warships stopped them from coming to Israel. Yet they still choose to do the same thing to their brothers with the darker skin.

I have listed a few sources about the Igbo's Israeli identity in the chapter, "Better to Be a Nigger from Nigeria – A Letter".



The Lemba in Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa

They are a congregation of around seventy thousand people, who have kept certain commandments from the Torah, such as: kosher food, male circumcision, socially ostracizing those who choose to marry outside of the congregation (in order to prevent the congregation from assimilating into other cultures), sanctifying one day of the week for resting, and more.

They also have a tradition which says that they arrived to Africa by way of Yemen, after leaving Israel.

Most of them are currently Muslims or Christians, but genetic testing has shown that many of them carry the specific Y-chromosome associated with the Cohen family, who are supposed to be the spiritual leaders of Israel. This is in addition to other genetic findings.

The Rusape in Zimbabwe

There are certain resemblances between them and the Lebma, but with fewer proofs about their Israeli identity.

I will not outline these proofs here because I am trying to cover many different topics in this book, which is why I cannot expand on the full body of evidence for each lost tribe or even talk about all of the lost tribes. With that said, there is a great need for more research on this topic, and whoever decides to do so is doing a good thing.

For now, the point of this chapter is to provide a general idea of the large amount of work needed in rediscovering the identity of Israel's lost tribes, and helping them return to Yhvh's Torah and the land of Israel.

Madagascar

Today, most of them are Christians, but they have a tradition which says that they are from the sons of Israel. One of their princes, Ndriana Rabarioelina, has publicly talked about his family's Israeli identity.



Three years ago, 120 of them formally converted to Orthodox Judaism, and there are many others who would like to do so. This is in addition to a small congregation within Madagascar who engage in animal sacrifices in a way that is similar to what is written in the Torah.

There are about 25 million people in Madagascar, but I have not seen any information specifying how many of them are from the Israeli tribes.

Cameroon

Eliyahu Avichail's book claims that there a few hundred thousand Israelis there who have kept some of the Torah's commandments, such as eating kosher food. His book claims that most of them converted to Christianity, but not all of them did so by choice.



The Huassa tribe traces its lineage to the Israeli tribe of Yissachar. The Bankon and Ba-Sa tribes also trace their heritage back to Israel, and the Ba-Sa's tribe's name even means "in transit" in Hebrew, which could be a reference to the fact that they wanted to view their stay in Africa as a temporary transit point, until returning to Israel.



Somalia

Eliyahu Avichail's book does not talk about the Somalis, but Isaiah's prophecy hints that those living on the Somali coast are form the tribe of Zebulun. Many of them are also fishermen, just like the tribe of Zebulun during the First Temple period.

Side Note on Somali pirates: Somali piracy began when foreign ships began taking advantage of the Somali navy's weakness to dump industrial waste on the Somali coast. In order to stop the ships from killing off their livelihood, armed fishermen began threatening the ships. Eventually, the completely understandable desire to guard their livelihood and the environment deteriorated into the very undesirable actions of Somali piracy.

Israeli Tribes in the Far East

The Gathering of Exiles from China



"Soon [when people start taking this prophecy seriously and keeping its commandments, then...] the ones from afar will come, and those from the North and the oceans, and those from the land of China [called Sinim in Hebrew.] May those on other planets exude stability, and those on our planet enjoy waves of happiness; the mountains will break forth in order to lay the foundations of stability for our planet because Yhvh has granted His nation rest, and He will have mercy on His poor ones" (Isaiah 49, 12).

Japan – Tribe of Reuben

The Japanese have a history of war with China, which seems to have started since the early days of Japan, when the Japanese traveled eastwards from Israel to Japan. According to my understanding, they are from the tribe of Reuben.

Here is a list of proofs for their Israeli identity from Eliyahu Avichail's book:

There is a Japanese organization for those who want to return to their Israeli identity, called "the Association of the Ten Tribes". Many of them try to keep the Torah according to the mistaken interpretations of the Rabbis, but with the added addition of also ascribing importance to Jesus, even though he is a Christian idol. The movement back to the Torah is a very important step that deserves a lot of praise, but ascribing religious importance to Jesus is a big mistake, and keeping the Torah according to the mistaken interpretations of the Rabbis can only provide partial help because they are only partially keeping the Torah themselves.



There is a famous Japanese professor who has made it his specialty to trace many of the words in ancient Japanese songs back to their original Hebrew roots.

They used to have certain traditions for guarding against menstrual impurity and other types of impurity, similar to what is outlined in the Torah.

The family members of a murder victim used to be the ones who were supposed to carry out the death penalty against the murderer, which is something that the Torah also commands to do.

Unfortunately, the biggest and most important piece of evidence to the Japanese's Israeli identity remains hidden in the High Shinto Temple.

There are certain similarities between the Shinto Temple and the Israeli Temple, such as the division of the temple into three areas of holiness: one in which any man can enter, one in which only the Cohanim/priests can enter, and one in which only the High Priest can enter ("Cohen Hagadol" in the Israeli Temple).



The holiest layer of the Israeli Temple contained the Ark of Testimony, which had carrying poles on the outside and held the stone tablets of the Ten Commandments on the inside – the fact that the Ten Commandments were engraved in stone was supposed to serve as testimony to the true version of the Ten Commandments, if any later generation were to ever forget this. The Shinto Temple also contains a similar ark with carrying poles on the outside and a holy document kept inside, which is why they call their ark the "Ark of the Book".



The similarity between the two arks is because Japan's Israeli forefathers wanted the document and holy objects contained in the "Ark of the Book" to provide testimony about Japan's Israeli identity to any later generations who might forget where they came from. These forefathers tried to copy the method used in the Israeli ark, but the problem is that most Japanese have, in fact, forgotten their Israeli identity, while the Shinto priests seem to have forgotten that the whole point of the "Ark of the Book" is that they show it to any Japanese generation who forgets their Israeli identity. The time for publicly showing these artifacts is long past due.



Eliyahu Avichail claims that the Japanese he visited with told him that one of these artifacts is a sword with the Hebrews words "I will be that which I will be" engraved upon it, which is exactly what Yhvh told Moses when commanding him to go to Pharaoh and lead Israel out of Egypt – ???? ??? ????. The Shinto priests bring this sword with them to certain rituals of the Japanese royal family, but keep it wrapped, so that the public won't see.

It's important to remember that this sword was not given to you so that you would continue to hide it from your countrymen; it was given to you so that you could use it as evidence for any generation who forget their Israeli identity. Continuing to hide it is a crime, not only against the Japanese, but also against Yhvh, and this crime will carry with it very severe consequences because your silence is what is causing so many Japanese Israelis to live in a constant state of sin.



It's time to unveil the big secret in order to not fall into the same category as the Kings of Israel who inherited Yerobam's throne and died violent deaths because they were unwilling to remove the false religion that they inherited from him. You have inherited a tradition which tells you that you must wait for some miraculous sign before showing the evidence of your Israeli's identity to your countrymen, but that tradition is a very big sin because the demand to keep the Torah is constant. Every day that they have forgotten to keep the Torah has been a day of judgement against the Japanese. Every day that you continue to hide the evidence is another day of sin and judgement against you. The evidence should have been presented a long time ago, and you must hurry up and present it now!



Here is an example of what happens to those who choose to continue letting their countrymen sin by hiding the truth from them; the fact that they inherited this mistake from their predecessors did not help them very much: "During the third year of King Asa's reign over Judah, Basa, son of Achyah, become the king over all of Israel in the region of Trtzh – he ruled for 24 years. And he did evil in the eyes of Yhvh, and he went after the ways of Yerobam and his sin, with which he caused all of Israel to sin. And Yhvh told Yehu, son of Channi to speak against Basa, saying, 'Considering that even after I raised you from the dust and gave you leadership over My nation, Israel, and yet you still chose to continue in the path of Yerobam and the sin with which he caused all of Israel to sin – angering Me with their sins. Therefore, I will destroy Basa and his household, just as I did to Jerobam, son of Nebat. The one's from Basa's family who die in the city will be eaten by the dogs and the one's in the field will be eaten by the birds of the sky" (Kings 1, 15, 33).

Here is a quote from the Ten Commandments of the need to leave the mistakes of past generation, and of the great love that Yhvh has for those who choose to be loyal to Him: "I am Yhvh, your Ruler, who took you out of the land of Egypt, out of a house of slavery: You should not worship other rulers, even if you do so while also worshiping Me ['even while standing in front of my face'.] You should not make an idol, or any kind of picture of anything in the sky above, the earth below it, or in the water below the earth. You should not bow down to them or work for them because I am Yhvh, your Ruler, a zealous Ruler – I judge sons for the sins of their forefathers until the third or fourth generation, for those who hate me, and I act with generosity for thousands of generations to those who love me and keep my commandments" (The Ten Commandments, Exodus 20, 2). The ones who hate Yhvh are the ones who refuse to leave the mistakes of their parents, which is why they receive the judgement over their parents' mistakes when they choose to repeat them. But the ones who love Yhvh and keep His commandments are the ones who choose to abandon those inherited mistakes, and thereby receive His generosity for thousands of generations.



Why wait for another nuclear Holocaust on another few Japanese cities, when you can now give so many of your countrymen the chance to return to Yhvh's Torah by simply showing them the evidence that you are hiding? There is no good reason to choose that option when you have the chance to receive Yhvh's generosity for thousands of generations.



Korea – Tribe of Gad

Eliyahu Avichail's book does not talk about the Koreans, but a few years ago I read that there may be a connection between them and Israel because of the origins of the Korean tribe of Buyeo. Isaiah's prophecy also contains hints about their Israeli heritage, and there the Korean Peninsula is referred to by the Hebrew name Erym/???? – ?? ??, which is in contrast to the name given to the Americas – ???? – ?? ??.



Currently, there are many South Koreans who learn the Babylonian Talmud currently used by the Jews out of a desire to become smart and successful, just like the Jews. The decision to express their desire for success by trying to learn a Jewish interpretation to the Torah is an expression of a larger desire to rediscover their Israeli identity, which is something positive, but it's better to simply open the Written Torah and learn it yourself, instead of doing so through the lens of mistaken Rabbinic interpretations. Why learn a translation of the Rabbinic interpretation to the Written Torah (ie. the Babylonian Talmud, translated to Korean), when you can at least learn a translation of the Written Torah itself, without the addition of the Rabbinic commentary?



[The best would be to learn the written Torah in its original language, Hebrew, but that is something which can only be attained as part of a gradual process of learning.]

In my opinion, the Korean's decision to attain success by learning from another Israeli tribe is at least partial proof of their Israeli identity because many nations want to be successful, but most of them do not express that desire by connecting with Israel. The fact that the Koreans chose to express that desire by connecting with another Israeli tribe at least shows that they have Israeli tendencies.

I currently haven't found any evidence to prove that they are specifically from the tribe of Gad, except for the fact that Gad and Reuben were both located on the eastern border of Israel during the First Temple Period, which is similar to the way in which the Koreans and Japanese have settled in the Far East.



Both countries have also suffered from wars with the United States – Amalek. Japan was conquered by the U.S.A. in World War Two, while South Korea was conquered in the 1950's, during the Korean-American war. The defeat suffered by both countries was so great that both have surrendered to the fact that American troops and military bases will continue to remain on their soil with no end in sight. Unlike Japan, the United States had no clear justification for their invasion of Korea, other than the fake slogan that there was a need "to fight communism". Amaleki countries almost always come up with some sort of moral excuse to explain their conquests, even though the true reason has always been to sow fear among world leaders and then extort them.



All of this is in addition to the economic sanctions placed upon North Korea since it succeeded in repelling the American invasion. The sanctions have not really helped topple North Korea's evil dictatorship, which is why the ruling family there still continue to live in decadent luxury. But it has caused millions of North Koreans to suffer from malnutrition and starvation.



Instead of cooperating with those sanctions, we need to start imposing our own set of sanctions on America and Europe. At the very least, we need to stop helping Amalek starve the North Koreans.



Proof of the Connection Between Korea and Japan

There is some proof of a connection between the Japanese ruling family and the Koreans, especially with the Baekje Kingdom in Korea, which is called Kudara in Japan. For example, in the Battle of Baekgang, the Japanese sent tens of thousands of soldiers to help their allies in an internal Korean war, but lost, and had to evacuate thousands of Korean refugees to Japan in order to save them.



Japan's previous Emperor, called Emperor Ahito, publicly talked about this connection when quoting a document called the Shoku Nihongi. The Samguk Sagi also talks about a historical connection between the two, although it does so through the use of mythical stories.



The Shilong in Burma and India, and the Kerans in Burma



The Kerans fled China in the distant past and are now fighting for independence from Burma. I have not seen much evidence of their Israeli identity other than the fact that the Shilong say that they are related to the Kerans, and there is plenty of evidence to the Israeli identity of the Shilong.

Some of the Shilong currently live in Israel, after converting to Orthodox Judaism. They identify themselves as members of the Joseph subtribes, Ephraim and Menasheh.



Many of those who have stayed in Asia still keep practices that are similar to what is outlined in the Torah, such as:



They abide by a lunar calendar.



Eating blood is prohibited.

They keep the laws pertaining to menstrual impurity and leprosy, to a certain extent.

They give a tenth of their income to their spiritual leaders, which is similar to the Torah commandment to give a tenth of one's income to the tribe of Levi, who then must separate ten percent of that and give it to the Cohen family.



The Chiang Min in North-West China



They also keep some traditions that are similar to those written the Torah, such as bringing part of their fields produce to the spiritual leaders. They also tend to throw blood on their door posts in order to guard the home, which is similar to what Israel was commanded to do when leaving Egypt.

Israelis Who Completely Assimilated

The Anusim in Portugal

Many Jews were forced to convert to Christianity or die during the Spanish Inquisition, and they are called Anusim in Hebrew. Common estimates maintain that around one third of the Portuguese are descendants from these Jews. This is in addition to the Jews who fled to South America out of the hope that the Spanish would not persecute them there; that hope was, unfortunately, short-lived for many of them.

Kurdistan

Eliyahu Avichail's book claims that many Israelis living in the area of Kurdistan assimilated into Kurdish society and now consider themselves to be Kurdish Muslims. I have yet to see proof of this, but Avichail was the one who actually traveled around the world and saw many of the proofs written in his book with his own eyes, which is why I don't doubt his claim.



While he mostly wrote about Jews who assimilated to Kurdish society after the destruction of the First Temple, some Jews were forced to do so in the not-so-distant past because of the anti-Semitic riots that rocked the Arab world upon the creation of the state of Israel.



I have read in the news how some of the Jews would currently like to return to their Jewish roots and move to Israel, but the state is unwilling to recognize them as Jews because they only have a Jewish father, instead of a Jewish mother. This is an example of the very significant negative effects that mistaken Rabbinic law can have on the lives of others because the decision to only recognize the sons of Jewish mothers, instead of Jewish fathers, completely contradicts the Written Torah. In the Written Torah, the son of an Israeli father and non-Israeli mother is Israeli, but the son of an Israeli mother and non-Israeli father is considered to be a part of his father's nation, and not his mother's. He can accept the Torah's commandments and be a part of the congregation, but he is not an Israeli; he is a righteous member of another nation, who will receive reward for choosing to keep the Torah.



Just as tribal identity is passed down from the father, Israeli identity is also passed down from the father, because tribal identity and Israeli identity are inseparable.



There are people in Kurdistan whose lives may one day be at stake because of the Rabbinic refusal to return to the original document of the Torah. Now is the time to fix the mistakes of our forefathers, whether they were Muslims in Afghanistan, Christians in Africa, or Rabbis..

*Author of the book "A Necessary War"



