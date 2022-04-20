Israel discovers 3,000-year-old fortified building

Jerusalem: Israeli archaeologists have discovered a 3,000-year-old fortified building, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday. The rare fort was uncovered during an archaeological excavation led by the IAA at a small hill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. The 1.5-metre wide fort walls, built of large basalt boulders, encompassed the hill. The complex was built at a strategic location on the hilltop, above a canyon, overlooking the region, at a spot where it was possible to cross a river. According to the researchers, the fort was probably manned by the Geshurites, who ruled the southern and central Golan, carrying out diplomatic relations with King David, who ruled the united monarchy of Israel and Judah.

— IANS