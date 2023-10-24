Israel Defence Forces says it struck over 400 terrorist targets in past 24 hours

Tel Aviv [Israel]: Amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said it carried out strikes at more than 400 terrorist targets in the past 24 hours. The IDF asserted that it will continue operating to ensure the safety of innocent civilians.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "In a wide-scale operation to dismantle Hamas' terrorist capabilities, the IDF struck over 400 terrorist targets in the past 24hrs: Hamas gunmen setting up to fire rockets toward Israel. A Hamas operational tunnel shaft allowing terrorists to infiltrate Israel through the sea. Hamas command centers used by operatives and staging armaments in Mosques. The IDF will continue operating in order to ensure the safety of innocent civilians."

In another post shared on X, IDF wrote, "Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Saleh al-Arouri, Ismail Haniyeh and others have the blood of thousands on their hands. We will never forget the Hamas massacre on October 7."

Meanwhile, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt General Herzi Halevi said that Israel wants to bring Hamas to a state of "full dismantling." He asserted that Israel is well prepared for the ground operations in the south.

Lt General Halevi, "We want to bring Hamas to a state of full dismantling - its leaders, its military branch and its working mechanisms. That is why we are striking and eliminating high ranking commanders and members, destroying infrastructure and acting with great determination. The path is a path of unrelenting attacks damaging Hamas everywhere and in every way. We are well prepared for the ground preparations in the south. The Southern Command has quality operational plans."

Meanwhile, Israel's Air Force said that it targeted infrastructures of the Hezbollah, including a military compound and an observation post used by the organization.

Taking to X, Israeli Air Force stated, "The Air Force recently attacked terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a military compound and an observation post used by the organization. The attack was carried out in response to launches from Lebanon today."

On Monday, Israel Defence Forces said that Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike to neutralize the Head of the Anti-Tank Missiles Array of Hamas' Northern Brigade--this morning Ibrahim Al-Saher.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "We guaranteed to eliminate Hamas' terrorism--and we take our word very seriously. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike in order to neutralize Ibrahim Al-Saher--the Head of the Anti-Tank Missiles Array of Hamas' Northern Brigade--this morning. In 2021, Ibrahim Al-Saher fired an anti-tank missile which killed SSGT Omer Tabib and injured additional IDF soldiers."

—ANI