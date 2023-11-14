    Menu
    World

    Israel Air Force hits 200 Hamas targets: IDF

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    IDF handout image shows Israeli soldiers take position in the Gaza Strip

    Tel Aviv [Israel]: The IDF reported this morning that over the past 24 hours, the Air Force attacked about 200 different Hamas targets, including terrorists, weapons production sites, anti-tank missile launch sites, and military headquarters.
    During the night, the forces, the Israel Navy attacked a military camp that was used by the naval formation of Hamas, for training purposes and to store weapons.

    There was yet another example of Hamas hiding behind civilians as, in a ground activity carried out by special forces reconnaissance of the Negev Brigade, the reserve Givati Reconnaissance fighters, the unit uncovered a tunnel shaft located in the mosque.
    Also, ground forces directed planes and combat helicopters that attacked an anti-tank missile squad that fired at them.

    —ANI

    Categories :WorldTags :IDF Airstrikes Naval Camp Attack Hamas Tunnel Discovery Givati Reconnaissance Anti Tank Missile Attack Special Forces Ground Gaza Military Operations
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in