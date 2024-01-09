Israel's Selection of Holocaust Survivor Judge for Genocide Case, Sparks Surprise

Israel's selection of Aharon Barak, a Holocaust survivor and former Supreme Court president, as a judge for the ICJ in a genocide case

Jerusalem: In a surprising move, Israel has chosen retired Supreme Court president Aharon Barak, a Holocaust survivor, to serve as an ad hoc judge in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the genocide case brought against it by South Africa. Barak's appointment has received mixed reactions, with some praising his legal expertise and others criticizing it due to his recent opposition to the government's judicial overhaul plan.



Barak, 87, who escaped Nazi-occupied Lithuania as a child, has been a symbol of judicial independence but faced controversy for opposing the right-wing government's plan to limit the court's powers. The ICJ will expand its 15-judge panel to 17, with each side appointing an additional judge for the Gaza case.



South Africa accuses Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, while Israel rejects the allegations as a "blood libel." Barak's role holds particular significance as a Holocaust survivor and former Supreme Court president. Born in 1936, he immigrated to Palestine in 1947 and played key roles in Israeli legal and peace negotiations.



The first hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with South Africa seeking an immediate halt to the Israeli offensive. Barak's appointment underscores Israel's commitment to the legal process while raising questions about the impartiality of a judge known for his opposition to government policies.

