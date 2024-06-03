    Menu
    Israel's Gallant to US: Hamas rule must end, Palestinian alternatives eyed

    June3/ 2024
    In a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Gallant discussed strategies for identifying and establishing a local alternative government to replace the Islamist militant group.

    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant restated his government's commitment to dismantling Hamas as a governing and military authority in the framework of any deal to wind down the Gaza war, his office quoted him as telling the top U.S. diplomat.

    In the call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Gallant also "discussed the issue of identifying and enabling the emergence of a local, governing alternative" to the Islamist militant group, the Defence Ministry statement on Monday said.

    —Reuters

